Yard House opening | No Kings rally | Housing development near downtown

Yard House at Block 59 sets opening date
Yard House has set an opening date for its Block 59 location.
The new restaurant at 412 S. Rt. 59 will begin welcoming guests on Nov. 23.
The business claims to have “the world’s largest selection of draft beer,” with more than 100 taps of international and local brews. Yard House also offers up a diverse menu, with items like burgers, pizza, tacos, and steak.
Residents join nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement at Naperville rally
Protesters gathered outside the Naperville Municipal Center on Saturday for a “No Kings” rally, one of more than 2,500 events held nationwide to protest President Donald Trump and his administration.
Learn more about the local demonstration.
11-unit housing development at former church site
An 11-unit housing development could take root at the site of the former Calvary Temple Church property near downtown Naperville.
M/I Homes of Chicago has proposed the project, dubbed Benton + Main, on the four separate parcels on Benton Avenue and Main Street that once housed the church.
Read more about the development plans and what nearby residents had to say.
District 203’s review of facilities needs
This month, Naperville School District 203 officials have been discussing short- and long-range facilities needs across all of the nearly two-dozen buildings.
The board of education has been reviewing two documents: a comprehensive facility assessment and a five-year capital improvement plan .
Read more about the district’s facilities reviews and the next steps in the process.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
Oct 20 to Oct. 31 – Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest
Oct. 20 – Ailey II at Belushi Performance Hall
Oct. 20 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall
Oct. 21 – Public Open House on possible Naperville Park District referendum, at the South Maintenance Facility
Oct. 21- Crafternoon: Owl Witch Gathering at Nichols Library
Oct. 21 – Astronomy Fundamentals by Naperville Astronomical Association
Oct. 22- Crafternoon: Owl Witch Gathering at Naper Boulevard Library
Oct. 22 – Student Ensembles Concert at Belushi Performance Hall
Oct. 23 – Craft by Beer: Mad Scientists at Naper Settlement
Oct. 23 – Adult Hike with a Naturalist at Naperville Grand Pavilion
Oct 23 – Halloween Pet Parade at Two Bostons in downtown Naperville
Oct. 24 – Kids Night Out – Spooktacular at Fort Hill Activity Center
Oct. 24 – Family Night Trick-or-Treating at Cantigny
Oct. 24 – Diwali Night Live with Abhijeet Bhattacharya at The Matrix Club
Oct. 24, 25 – Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) at Naper Settlement
Oct. 24 to Nov. 9 – The Rocky Horror Show presented by Brightside Theatre
Oct. 25 – Pumpkin Palooza at DuPage Children’s Museum
Oct. 25 – 2025 Pumpkin Race by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
Oct. 25 – Fall Color 5K run and walk at The Morton Arboretum
Oct. 25 – Local Authors Book Fair at Center Park at Fox Valley Mall
Oct. 25 – Veteran Resource Fair & Fun Fest at Naperville VFW
Oct. 25 – Halloween at the Fry-ght Family YMCA
Oct. 25 – Nov. 2 – SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition presented by BrightSide Theatre
Oct. 26 – Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement
Oct. 26 – Halloween Hop in downtown Naperville
Oct. 26 – Halloween Happening by Naperville Park District
Oct. 26 – West Suburban Symphony “Classical Fireworks” at Wentz Concert Hall
Oct. 27 – Paws in the Park at Cantigny