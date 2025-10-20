Yard House opening | No Kings rally | Housing development near downtown

Yard House at Block 59 sets opening date

Yard House has set an opening date for its Block 59 location.

The new restaurant at 412 S. Rt. 59 will begin welcoming guests on Nov. 23.

The business claims to have “the world’s largest selection of draft beer,” with more than 100 taps of international and local brews. Yard House also offers up a diverse menu, with items like burgers, pizza, tacos, and steak.

Residents join nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement at Naperville rally

Protesters gathered outside the Naperville Municipal Center on Saturday for a “No Kings” rally, one of more than 2,500 events held nationwide to protest President Donald Trump and his administration.

Learn more about the local demonstration.

11-unit housing development at former church site

An 11-unit housing development could take root at the site of the former Calvary Temple Church property near downtown Naperville.

M/I Homes of Chicago has proposed the project, dubbed Benton + Main, on the four separate parcels on Benton Avenue and Main Street that once housed the church.

Read more about the development plans and what nearby residents had to say.

District 203’s review of facilities needs

This month, Naperville School District 203 officials have been discussing short- and long-range facilities needs across all of the nearly two-dozen buildings.

The board of education has been reviewing two documents: a comprehensive facility assessment and a five-year capital improvement plan .

Read more about the district’s facilities reviews and the next steps in the process.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Oct 20 to Oct. 31 – Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest

Oct. 20 – Ailey II at Belushi Performance Hall

Oct. 20 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall

Oct. 21 – Public Open House on possible Naperville Park District referendum, at the South Maintenance Facility

Oct. 21- Crafternoon: Owl Witch Gathering at Nichols Library

Oct. 21 – Astronomy Fundamentals by Naperville Astronomical Association

Oct. 22- Crafternoon: Owl Witch Gathering at Naper Boulevard Library

Oct. 22 – Student Ensembles Concert at Belushi Performance Hall

Oct. 23 – Craft by Beer: Mad Scientists at Naper Settlement

Oct. 23 – Adult Hike with a Naturalist at Naperville Grand Pavilion

Oct 23 – Halloween Pet Parade at Two Bostons in downtown Naperville

Oct. 24 – Kids Night Out – Spooktacular at Fort Hill Activity Center

Oct. 24 – Family Night Trick-or-Treating at Cantigny

Oct. 24 – Diwali Night Live with Abhijeet Bhattacharya at The Matrix Club

Oct. 24, 25 – Howlin’ at the Moon (21+) at Naper Settlement

Oct. 24 to Nov. 9 – The Rocky Horror Show presented by Brightside Theatre

Oct. 25 – Pumpkin Palooza at DuPage Children’s Museum

Oct. 25 – 2025 Pumpkin Race by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Oct. 25 – Fall Color 5K run and walk at The Morton Arboretum

Oct. 25 – Local Authors Book Fair at Center Park at Fox Valley Mall

Oct. 25 – Veteran Resource Fair & Fun Fest at Naperville VFW

Oct. 25 – Halloween at the Fry-ght Family YMCA

Oct. 25 – Nov. 2 – SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition presented by BrightSide Theatre

Oct. 26 – Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement

Oct. 26 – Halloween Hop in downtown Naperville

Oct. 26 – Halloween Happening by Naperville Park District

Oct. 26 – West Suburban Symphony “Classical Fireworks” at Wentz Concert Hall

Oct. 27 – Paws in the Park at Cantigny