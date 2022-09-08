10-Year-Old Boy On Bike Struck In Hit And Run

A 10-year-old boy suffered injuries after being struck by a car today while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive.

Boy Taken To Hospital

The incident happened around 7:55 a.m. The Naperville Fire Department transported the boy to a local hospital for treatment of significant but non-life-threatening injuries. The car that struck the boy is described as a silver sedan of unknown make and model, being driven by a female. The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Bailey Road from Coach Drive.

Seeking Information

This incident is being investigated by the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information to contact the Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725.

–NCTV17 reports

