17 ways to celebrate Halloween in Naperville

The fall colors and the calendar say it loud and clear: Halloween is almost here!

Don’t know how to celebrate? Check out these 17 options below and find your fun — whether it’s a festival, something crafty, trick-or-treat time or (literally) smashing pumpkins — Naperville offers many ways to celebrate.

Halloween festivals and fun ideas

Pumpkin Palooza: Enjoy a family-friendly fall celebration with hands-on STEAM activities, music and playful discovery at DuPage Children’s Museum from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the museum, 301 N. Washington St. Tickets are $22 for adults and children older than 1 or $21 for seniors.

Family Spooktacular: Stop by the Naper Settlement at 523 S. Webster St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 for candy stops at historic buildings, bounce houses, a “fright-free haunted house,” a “Ghoul School” to make custom slime and a performance by a Disney tribute band. Free for children younger than 4, $10 for kids 4 to 12, and $15 for adults.

Naperville Pumpkin Race: Hosted by the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation at Rotary Hill, 440 Aurora Ave., this free family event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 includes games and activities, pumpkin decorating and costume contests, food vendors and — true to its name — a race of decorated pumpkins on wheels.

Halloween Happening: Designed for kids 10 and younger, this free event hosted by the Naperville Park District includes games, activities and goodies and runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court.

Two Bostons Halloween Pet Parade: Bring your dogs in costume to downtown Naperville for a puptacular trick-or-treat pet parade! The ticketed event is $10 per registered dog and includes a trick-or-treat bag at check-in. Two parades are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, one at 5:30 p.m. and another at 6:30 p.m. with separate tickets. Check-in will be at 103 W Jefferson Ave., Two Boston’s downtown Naperville location.

Halloween Parade: Stroll through the Naperville Farmers Market at 200 E. 5th Ave. for a Halloween Costume Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treat with market vendors and compete for best costume.

Stories, concerts and crafts

Creepy Critters Month: Knoch Knolls Nature Center is hosting Creepy Critters Month throughout October, allowing families to stop in anytime during open hours at 320 Knoch Knolls Road to create crafts and try seasonally themed, self-guided activities about creatures such as spiders and vultures.

Halloween Storytime on the Riverwalk: Come in costume to take in a Naperville Public Library storytime from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Riverwalk amphitheater along Jackson Avenue near Eagle Street, complete with stories, songs and a puppet show.

Halloween Storytime in the Park: Start off Halloween afternoon with stories, songs and a puppet show. Storytime runs 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, hosted by the Naperville Public Library at Wagner Family Pavilion next to the 95th St. Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive.

SCARE-illon concert: Make Halloween a musical night by attending the Naperville Park District’s free SCARE-illon concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for classic Halloween tunes played on the bells of the Millennium Carillon.

Trick-or-treat options

Trick or Treat at Naperville Crossings: Naperville Crossings at 95th Street and Route 59 is hosting a trick-or-treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, allowing kids in costumes to stroll the center, grab treats from participating shops and have free Halloween fun.

Downtown Naperville Halloween Hop: Walk door-to-door in downtown Naperville from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 25 during the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s Halloween Hop. Find candy surprises at many businesses, enjoy face painting or take a free Trick or Treat Trolley ride. Maps of participating businesses are available at Top Fashion, 233 S. Main St.

Trick or treat at home: Naperville does not set specific trick-or-treating hours, but the Naperville Police Department recommends that young children finish walking around for treats by dusk and older children and teens head in by 8 p.m.

For adults only

Howlin’ at the Moon: The Naper Settlement’s 21+ Halloween bash is set for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 523 S. Webster St. Includes live outdoor concerts, Halloween-themed activities and a costume contest, plus a “Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar.” Tickets $25.

Crafternoon: Create a “book witch” decoration using folding techniques during this free Naperville Public Library event from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Naper Boulevard Library, 2035 S. Naper Blvd.

Post-Halloween festivities

Día de Muertos: Join ALMAS — the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs — for a free family event celebrating community and life, as well as the traditional Mexican holiday “the Day of the Dead,” from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court.

Pumpkin Smash: Bring your pumpkin post-Halloween to the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots at 811 S. West St. for the Naperville Park District’s Pumpkin Smash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7. Remove all candles and decorations, visit a weighing station to weigh in your pumpkin, then smash it into the soil for composting.

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