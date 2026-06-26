171-unit townhome development proposed in Naperville near Monarch Landing 

A new townhome development could take root within a long-dormant 25.2-acre site within Naperville, based on a recently unveiled proposal that is under review.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC is behind the residential project, which has been dubbed NorthGate of Naperville, located at 2255 Monarch Drive. The property abuts the Monarch Landing senior living facility and wetlands to the west, the CityGate campus to the south, industrial developments to the east, and single-family homes in Warrenville to the north.

171 units across 32 townhome buildings

Representatives with M/I Homes presented details of the project at a Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 17.

Based on preliminary details, NorthGate of Naperville could encompass a total of 171 units, spread across 32 townhome buildings.

Greg Collins, director of land acquisition with M/I Homes, described the project as “a bittersweet property” for the company since it is in close proximity to the Ohio-based company’s Chicagoland office within Naperville.

“As a homebuilder local to the Chicagoland area, as well as the City of Naperville, we’ve got vast experience in both the city, as well as all of Chicagoland,” Collins said. “This one is kind of close to our heart.”

M/I Homes is proposing a product mix of three separate designs — each intended to complement one another — based on details Collins and other representatives shared. Styles could range in size from 1,893 square feet to 2,328 square feet and feature three to four bedrooms.

The target market, according to the company, is active adults, professionals, and family of Monarch Landing residents who might want to live in close proximity to the facility. M/I Homes representatives noted Naperville’s population of residents age 50 and up increased 16.1% between 2000 and 2023.

A 3.24-acre public park site dedication for the Naperville Park District also is included within the plans, straddling the land for the new development (2.59 acres) and the existing Monarch Landing site (0.65 acres). Playground equipment, fitness stations, and gathering space could be part of the amenities.

“We intend for the park site to be for both residents of Monarch Landing, as well as NorthGate, so the location between those two communities is ideal,” said Eric Prechtel, an attorney with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker, which is representing M/I Homes with this specific development petition.

Visitable accommodations included in proposal

One proposed design feature of NorthGate of Naperville — visitability — was discussed at length during the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent comb-through of the project plans.

Based on the plans submitted, M/I Homes is planning to design at least 25% of the units with all-abilities visitable features. Zero-step entrances, wider door entrances, and strategic placement of bathrooms on the first floor are among the visitable features included in the plans.

Mary Hamill, chair of the Naperville Accessible Community Task Force, spoke during the commission’s public hearing “in strong support” of the project plans.

“This is an inclusive design concept, ensuring homes can be easily accessed and lived in by people who use mobility devices, such as walkers, canes, or wheelchairs,” Hamill said. “To see a developer proactively commit to this standard for a significant percentage of their homes is a monumental step forward. To say that the members of the ACTF are elated would be an understatement.”

Commissioner and former Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh, a frequent advocate for visitable features within new residential developments taking root in Naperville, also had praise for the plans presented.

“I am overall just thrilled about the visitability, that you are proactive about it and addressing this,” Longenbaugh said. “With the help of Mary and the ACTF, I just have to say the fact that visitability is even in the city’s vocabulary and being addressed in all of these developments is honestly one of my proudest accomplishments as a council member.”

Density, traffic concerns shared during recent review

While there was widespread support and praise for NorthGate of Naperville at the recent commissioners’ meeting, several concerns were also raised, including the project’s density and traffic impact in the broader area.

In a memo to commissioners, Community Planner Anna Franco also noted M/I Homes’ plans within the site are not in concert with Naperville’s long-range planning documents within the immediate area.

“Staff has concerns regarding the inconsistency of the proposed conditional-use for single-family detached residential within the city’s land use master plan and the Naperville I-88 corridor strategy, as well as adjacent land uses to the east,” Franco wrote.

Potential traffic signals in and near the site, as well as interior and exterior entry points, were also raised during the hearing.

Lincoln Lockhart, a resident of Monarch Landing, said he is concerned about unintended consequences from the project, given its density, as he spoke to commissioners during the hearing.

“It’s easily imagined that this density and traffic congestion will result in a significant increase in automobile accidents and injuries,” Lockhart said.

But Lockhart also spoke favorably of having a development sprout up within the underutilized property, which he described as being “hideous.”

“If you go and look at it today, you’ll find that it’s in an unruly state, populated by invasive trees and weeds and all kinds of undergrowth,” Lockhart said.

Commissioners unanimous in positive recommendation

Ultimately, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission voted, 8-0, in support of the project proposal at the recent meeting. The advisory panel’s recommendation advances to the Naperville City Council for a final vote.

“I think this was an extremely well done presentation,” Whitney Robbins, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said. “I think the comments made by staff — I really appreciated that. Most importantly, seeing the amount of community support in that presentation speaks volumes for me.”

Commissioner Meghna Bansal said she believes the development will be a positive addition to a site that has been dormant since it was annexed into Naperville in the early 1980s.

“Overall, I find the proposal to be a positive redevelopment,” Bansal said. “I support the requested approvals. Thank you for this proposal.”

Image courtesy: M/I Homes

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