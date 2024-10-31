18-year-old from Naperville accused of shooting a man, released while awaiting trial

A Naperville man accused of shooting another man in the chest has been released after the court denied the State’s motion to detain him as he awaits trial. He will be subject to GPS monitoring as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Jermaine Badie, 18, appeared in First Appearance Court this morning and was charged with one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a machine gun and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, according to a joint news release from the Naperville Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

If found guilty, he could face between 12 to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Man shot in the chest following a fight, authorities say

On Monday, Oct. 28, at around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot victim at the 100 block of Testa Drive. Arriving at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man lying on his back with blood on his chest, which police believed was caused by a gunshot. The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

After further investigation, officials allege that Badie and other individuals were at the 100 block of Testa Drive when a fight broke out between the victim and one of the individuals. After the fight had finished, authorities allege Badie took out a Glock with a 30-round extended magazine, silencer threading, and a fully automatic conversion switch, and shot the victim.

Officials say the bullet hit the victim’s chest a few inches to the right of his heart, striking his lung, and exiting through his back. Badie allegedly fled the scene and was found in the area by the NPD shortly after.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin comments on the case

“The allegation that Jermaine Badie pulled out a fully automatic weapon and shot a man in the chest following a fight that did not even involve him is outrageous,” said Berlin. “Violent crimes committed with the use of firearms will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Our streets must remain safe, and my office will continue to vigorously prosecute anyone accused of threatening public safety, particularly in cases that involve dangerous weapons, as alleged in this case.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres credits outstanding field work

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres applauded the work of the officers involved.

“Our officers’ quick response to this scene and outstanding field work led to the quick apprehension of the suspect and took a violent and dangerous offender off our streets,” said Arres.

Badie’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 25 for arraignment.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!