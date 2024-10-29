18-year-old Naperville man shot Monday, another detained as ‘person of interest’

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday night in Naperville, with another 18-year-old man currently being detained as a person of interest in the case, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department.

Man shot once in chest, authorities say

Authorities say that around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Testa Drive after a report was called in that someone had been shot.

Once police arrived, they found an 18-year-old Naperville man lying on the grass outside of an apartment building. Police say he had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated. Authorities say his wound was not life-threatening.

‘Person of interest’ detained in case

A perimeter was established around the scene, and a Naper Notify sent out to the public to alert them of the incident, asking people to use caution if traveling in the area.

Police say they detained an 18-year-old Naperville man whom they are calling a “person of interest” in the matter.

Authorities say this was not a random act

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say preliminary reports indicate this was not a random act, and that the two men knew each other.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call (630) 548-2955. Tips can also be sent via email to NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!