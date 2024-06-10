$180K in grants awarded to 43 area nonprofits by Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville recently awarded $180,000 to 43 area nonprofits at its annual Community Service Grant Luncheon on Thursday, June 6.

Groups chosen “play a critical role” in community

Each year the organization distributes funds to groups that provide community support and basic humanitarian needs. Those include education, food/shelter/clothing, mental and physical health, senior services, and youth services.

According to a press release from the Rotary Club of Naperville, the organizations chosen “play a critical role” in addressing community needs.

43 nonprofits receiving grants from Rotary Club of Naperville

The full list of recipients is as follows:

360 Youth Services

Alive Center

Awesome Life Academy

Bridge Communities, Inc.

Career & Networking Center

CASA of DuPage County

DayOne PACT

Donka, Inc.

DuPage Pads

Dupage Senior Citizens Council

Edward Foundation

Elyssa’s Mission

Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage

Grow Wellness Foundation

Hesed House

Illinois Conservatory for the Arts

Illinois Independent Living Center

Indian Prairie Educational Foundation – IPEF

KidsMatter

Little Friends

Loaves & Fishes Community Services

Love Your Neighbor

Mays Music Centre of Excellence

NAMI DuPage

Naperville Education Foundation

Naperville Elderly Homes (Martin Avenue Apartments)

Naperville Lisle Triad

Outreach

Path to Recovery Foundation

People’s Resource Center

Ride Assist Naperville

Riverwalk Adult Day Service

SamaraCare Counseling

Senior Home Sharing

Patrick’s Residence

Teen Parent Connection

Three Fires Council, Scouting America

Touch My Heart

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

West Suburban Community Pantry

Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA)

YMCA Safe ‘N Sound

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

About the Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville was founded in 1941. Its mission is to spread goodwill, provide humanitarian service, and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations. The group currently has more than 100 members.

Photo courtesy: Rotary Club of Naperville

