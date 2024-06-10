$180K in grants awarded to 43 area nonprofits by Rotary Club of Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville recently awarded $180,000 to 43 area nonprofits at its annual Community Service Grant Luncheon on Thursday, June 6.
Groups chosen “play a critical role” in community
Each year the organization distributes funds to groups that provide community support and basic humanitarian needs. Those include education, food/shelter/clothing, mental and physical health, senior services, and youth services.
According to a press release from the Rotary Club of Naperville, the organizations chosen “play a critical role” in addressing community needs.
43 nonprofits receiving grants from Rotary Club of Naperville
The full list of recipients is as follows:
- 360 Youth Services
- Alive Center
- Awesome Life Academy
- Bridge Communities, Inc.
- Career & Networking Center
- CASA of DuPage County
- DayOne PACT
- Donka, Inc.
- DuPage Pads
- Dupage Senior Citizens Council
- Edward Foundation
- Elyssa’s Mission
- Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage
- Grow Wellness Foundation
- Hesed House
- Illinois Conservatory for the Arts
- Illinois Independent Living Center
- Indian Prairie Educational Foundation – IPEF
- KidsMatter
- Little Friends
- Loaves & Fishes Community Services
- Love Your Neighbor
- Mays Music Centre of Excellence
- NAMI DuPage
- Naperville Education Foundation
- Naperville Elderly Homes (Martin Avenue Apartments)
- Naperville Lisle Triad
- Outreach
- Path to Recovery Foundation
- People’s Resource Center
- Ride Assist Naperville
- Riverwalk Adult Day Service
- SamaraCare Counseling
- Senior Home Sharing
- Patrick’s Residence
- Teen Parent Connection
- Three Fires Council, Scouting America
- Touch My Heart
- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
- West Suburban Community Pantry
- Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA)
- YMCA Safe ‘N Sound
- YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
About the Rotary Club of Naperville
The Rotary Club of Naperville was founded in 1941. Its mission is to spread goodwill, provide humanitarian service, and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations. The group currently has more than 100 members.
Photo courtesy: Rotary Club of Naperville
