$1M bond set for Chicago man charged for illegally having handgun

A Chicago man on probation was arrested in Naperville after police allegedly discovered he illegally had a handgun, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville Police Department.

Bond set at $1 million for Maclin-Dupree

This morning, a DuPage County judge set a $1 million bond for Terrell Maclin-Dupree, 25.

He is facing one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

At the time of his arrest, Maclin-Dupree was out on probation in Cook County on two separate gun charges.

Gun discovered after police respond to shoving incident

On July 7, Naperville police arrived at the 7-Eleven at 1663 N. Route 59 after receiving a call about a man shoving a woman into a car.

When officers approached the car, they allegedly smelled a cannabis odor coming from it.

Police asked Maclin-Dupree, who was in the front passenger seat, to exit the vehicle. According to officials, he removed a satchel he was wearing and threw it in the backseat.

Police say they found cannabis on Maclin-Dupree, then searched the satchel and allegedly found additional bags of cannabis and a .22 caliber handgun with three rounds in the magazine and a spent casing.

“For the second time this week my office has filed weapon possession charges against an individual who is forbidden by law to possess a firearm,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “The $1 million bond set by Judge O’Connell sends the message that career criminals are going to be held accountable in DuPage County.”

Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said the department’s efforts to get a hold of illegal weapons “continue to pay off.”

“Illegal weapons have no place in our community, and I have no doubt our officers are preventing violent crimes here or elsewhere by taking them off the streets,” said Arres.

Maclin-Dupree’s next court appearance is set for August 4.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney handout

