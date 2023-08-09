$1M bond set for man accused of hit and run that killed Naperville bicyclist

A $1 million bond was set for a Woodridge man accused of a hit and run while driving drunk which resulted in the death of a Naperville bicyclist.

Charges against Salil Chander

Salil Chander, 33, appeared at a bond hearing in DuPage County court Tuesday morning. He’s charged with one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Left scene after hitting bicyclist, authorities say

The incident took place on Aug. 6, 2023. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, around 5 p.m. that day, Woodridge police officers received a 911 call reporting that a man who appeared to be intoxicated was walking around his home, brandishing a sword. The caller then reported that the man drove away in a silver Kia.

About one minute after that, the Kia allegedly hit a light pole on Nelson Court, then continued on, driving onto Green Trails Drive. It was in the 1900 block of Green Trails Drive where Chander allegedly veered into the eastbound lane as he was driving westbound, and struck and killed Naperville resident Michael Norton, 64, who was riding his bike.

Authorities say after Norton was hit, Chander allegedly drove away. Woodridge officers reportedly responded to the scene within ten seconds of being alerted by an eyewitness, and located and arrested Chander a short distance away near the intersection of Green Trails Drive and Ridgewood Road.

According to officials, Chander’s BAC was 0.222 at the time of the crash.

“Not only illegal, but also inexcusable”

“The allegations that after he had been drinking and with a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit, Mr. Chander got behind the wheel of his car, hit an innocent bicyclist, launching him into the air over the vehicle, and then, instead of stopping to render aid, fled the scene, are horrific,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the press release. “In Illinois, if you are involved in an any type of accident, the law requires you to stop and report the accident. Moreover, leaving the scene of a horrible crash that killed an innocent man, as alleged in this case, is not only illegal, but also inexcusable.”

“This is a tragic event that could have been avoided. Mr. Chander allegedly chose to drive while intoxicated, and now an innocent family has lost a loved one,” said Lisle Chief of Police Kevin Licko in the press release. “My heart goes out to the Norton family.”

Chander will appear again in court on September 1 for his arraignment.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

