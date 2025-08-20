2 drivers arrested for speeds over 100 mph in Naperville

Naperville police made two arrests on Saturday night for drivers going more than 100 mph on Route 59, according to a social media post by the Naperville Police Department.

Drivers going 65 mph plus over speed limit, police say

The first arrest was of an 18-year-old male, who police say was driving 132 mph in a 45 mph zone around 10:30 p.m. The teen was heading south on Route 59 near English Rows Avenue, authorities said.

The second arrest took place about 45 minutes later. In that instance, an officer observed a 21-year-old man driving 110 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said. This time, the driver was heading north on Route 59, near Beebe Drive.

Speeding, reckless driving, and street racing charges

According to the NPD post, both individuals were charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the speed limit. One is also facing reckless driving charges, with the other charged with street racing, as there was allegedly a second vehicle involved that police are investigating.

Drive safely and responsibly, police remind public

Police noted that not all infractions they spot are this extreme in terms of recklessness, but do remind the public to refrain from dangerous driving practices. Drivers, they say, need to slow down, obey traffic signals, avoid distractions, and drive sober.

The NPD also encourages parents to talk to their teenagers or young adults about safe driving. They noted, “It’s every motorist’s responsibility to contribute to the safety of our roadways.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!