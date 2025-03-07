2 men arrested after break-in at Naperville smoke shop

Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a break-in at a Naperville smoke shop.

‘Crashing noise’ alerted caller to break-in

Police say they got a call about the reported break-in around 2:30 a.m, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. The caller said they heard a crashing noise, then saw two people dressed in black running away from the shop on the 1500 block of W. Ogden Avenue.

When police showed up they found broken glass at the store, and were able to quickly track down the two suspects, who were found around the area of Jefferson Avenue and Georgia Court. They were identified as Joliet resident Elijah I. Castillo, 20, and Naperville resident Jason P. Crumpacker, 20.

Suspects allegedly used rock to break smoke shop window

Authorities say the initial investigation shows that Castillo allegedly threw a rock through the business’ window, then went in. As he was leaving, police say he dropped some items which he had supposedly taken, with Crumpacker then allegedly picking them up, before the two ran off.

Both suspects charged with burglary

Both men have been charged with one count of burglary. The next court date for both will be March 24, according to DuPage County Court records.

Photos courtesy: Naperville Police Department – (shown, l-to-r Elijah Castillo, Jason Crumpacker)

