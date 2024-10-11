2 men prompt police chase after alleged attempted burglary of Naperville home

Two Chicago men accused of attempting to burglarize a Naperville home, then causing multiple crashes during a long police chase as they fled the scene, have been denied pre-trial release by a DuPage County judge.

Rocky Miller, 45, and Vincent Ely, 21, were both charged with one count of attempted residential burglary, according to a joint press release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office and the Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries.

Alleged burglary attempt at Naperville home

The two were both arrested on Oct. 4. Downers Grove police had suspicions that Miller and Ely were connected to an organized crime ring, so they followed a Nissan Rogue, which the two were allegedly in, to a home in the 1600 block of Apache Drive in Naperville

Authorities say when Miller and Ely got to the home, after knocking on the front door and getting no answer, they circled to the back door and forced it open. One of the homeowners reportedly screamed upon seeing the two men, at which point they fled, taking off in the Nissan Rogue, officials said.

Multiple crashes and police chase ensue as suspects flee, authorities say

Police pursued the two into Chicago, following the car to a White Castle where they tried to conduct a traffic stop. Allegedly the driver then accelerated, hitting a Lincolnwood police officer and his squad car, then drove off.

The pursuit of the car continued, with the driver of the Rogue going more than 80 mph, hitting a Chicago Police Department squad car, and two civilian vehicles. At one point, the suspects allegedly switched vehicles with someone else, continuing their flight from police in a minivan.

The minivan crashed at 71st Street and Lafayette Avenue. Authorities say after the crash the two suspects fled by foot before they were stopped by police and taken into custody.

DuPage County State’s Attorney applauds law enforcement efforts

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin applauded the efforts of law enforcement in the arrest.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of the Downers Grove Police Department, the two defendants have been arrested, charged and will be fully prosecuted. The cooperation exhibited by the multiple agencies involved in this case is a testament to law enforcement not only in DuPage County, but all of our law enforcement partners. The outstanding teamwork by all those involved sends the message that in DuPage County, we will do whatever we can and use every resource available to us, including air support, to protect people’s homes and our communities,” said Berlin.

Authorities said Miller is currently on parole for conspiracy to commit residential burglary. He’s set to appear in court for his Oct. 4 arrest on Oct. 29.

Ely’s next court date is Oct. 30.

Photo (l to r) – Miller, Ely – courtesy DuPage County State’s Attorney

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!