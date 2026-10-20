2 women charged in Naperville Alo Yoga burglary, high-speed chase

Two women have been accused of stealing roughly $1,700 of merchandise from the Alo Yoga store in Naperville on Monday, then leading police on a high-speed chase, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Elmhurst Police Department.

Arterria Lipsey, 32, of Minneapolis, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, one count of burglary, and one count of retail theft.

Shataya Connor, 28, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Retail theft, burglary at Alo Yoga store

On Oct. 19, around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Naperville Police Department responded to a call for a burglary and retail theft at the Alo Yoga store, located at 19 W. Jefferson Avenue.

Authorities say Lipsey and Connor allegedly entered the store, grabbed several clothing items worth a total of $1,694, and left without paying.

Alleged theft leads to police pursuit

Shortly after, an Elmhurst police officer saw the women driving east on I-290 in a black Dodge Durango, with Lipsey at the wheel.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, he said Lipsey drove away rather than pulling over, reaching speeds of up to 82 mph.

He ended his pursuit, but later rejoined when officers with the Hillside Police Department picked it up. The chase later ended on I-294, when the suspects’ vehicle drove over spike strips placed by Oak Brook police. Lipsey was then arrested.

Suspects charged, await court appearances

Lipsey appeared in court on Tuesday, where a judge granted the state’s motion to detain her. Connor also appeared in court Tuesday and was released on her own recognizance.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin noted that a high-speed chase puts both officers and motorists at “great risk.”

“Once again, I remind the motoring public, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over,” said Berlin. “If you do not, we will use every tool at our disposal to apprehend you, including assistance from other agencies, as in this case.”

Lipsey will next appear in court Nov. 16, while Connor will appear Nov. 10.

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