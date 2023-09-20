2023 Dancing with the Celebrities preview

Eight Naperville notables will put their dancing skills to the test at Dancing with the Celebrities, hosted by the Career & Networking Center.

J-Fit takes the dance floor

Jen Hoeft, owner of Naperville gym J-fit, and her partner from NP Dance Norbert Czerski have put together a “wild and spicy” routine that’s filled with acrobatics.

“I saw some Dancing with the Stars ideas and things like that,” said Hoeft. “And I was like we could do more because it was a little tame in the beginning. So yeah, we’ve had fun with it.”

Parchem’s got a license to dance

Naperville Police Department officer Colton Parchem has made a quick transition to the dance world thanks to his sporty background, according to his partner Taylor Lovestead from NP Dance. Music for the pair’s routine comes from one of Parchem’s favorite movies.

“I gave him a really difficult piece of choreography that first day, and he did a great job with it,” said Lovestead. “So that kind of set the tone for the rest of the routine. He’s done a great job.”

“She hammered me,” said Parchem. “Threw up twice, was fine.”

Singer expands his boundaries

Mikel Mays began the Mays Music Centre of Excellence when he was only 20 years old. The nonprofit offers music lessons and program ensembles, but he decided to step out of his comfort zone and enter the world of dance.

Mays and his partner from Arthur Murray Dance Centers Ruth McEachnie have prepared a “jazzy” routine for the competition.

“Contrary to popular belief, despite me overseeing the Mays Music Centre of Excellence, singing and dancing I’m finding is very different,” said Mays. “In the areas I thought I was all right, definitely not up to performance. But that’s why we have this amazing instructor here. Ruth’s really been helping me out and I’m excited for the 20th.”

Financial partner turned dance partner

Managing partner at Rubin Partnership Steve Rubin and NP Dance’s Marta Ejsmont have a routine that will take viewers back in time. The pairing begins its performance with a skit to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.”

“The idea was to create this cute little story (of) how I’m sitting on a bench and then he’s coming to me and trying to invite me to dance,” said Ejsmont. “And by the end of the story, I’m dancing with him.”

House music expert

Debby Lendino, real estate broker with John Greene Realtor, and Arthur Murray’s Rees McCloskey kept their cards close to the vests when speaking about their upcoming performance. But Lendino teased a signature move they can’t wait to show off.

The pairing is excited to see all the hard work come together Wednesday night.

“We’ve been practicing for the last six weeks, maybe seven weeks now,” said Lendino. “We just kind of completed our routine, and now we’re just going to be refining and polishing things.”

Fire burning on the dance floor

Firefighter and paramedic with the Naperville Fire Department Jim Leslie is a big fan of the honkytonk. His partner Bonnie Coleman from Arthur Murray has helped Leslie put together a western-themed routine for Dancing with the Celebrities.

“I had to come up with a concept, and the only thing I think I could possibly accomplish is something similar to a county two-step line dance,” said Leslie. “Bonnie was nice enough to figure out the choreography and teach it to somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

Jacque Clermont thrills the competition

Director of Community Relations at Naperville School District 203 Jacque Clermont admits she doesn’t have a lengthy background in dance. But those attending the event will be treated to a “spooky and thrilling” routine by Clermont, and her partner, NP Dance’s Nicolas Rodriguez.

“(I have) zero history of dance,” said Clermont. “I like to dance, Nicholas has been helping me a lot get more comfortable on the dance floor, and we’re excited for the competition.”

Dancing for a cause

Rena Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement, and James Dutton, owner of Arthur Murray Dance Centers have a dance routine filled with shimmies and even the macarena.

But Calabrese, Dutton, and the rest of the partners know this fun event is all for a greater cause.

“The center is an important organization that gives a different future to people,” said Calabrese. “It gives them financial independence in one way or another by helping them find employment that they otherwise could not have. If Kim White asks and the CMC asks to come and make a little fun of myself, and look good, bad, or indifferent, I’m right there. Anything for the cause.”

The competition takes place Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Meson Sabika, located at 1025 Aurora Ave. Tickets are available for purchase on the Career & Networking Center website.

