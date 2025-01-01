2025 Naperville Community Job Fair to help job seekers find work, hone skills

Employment seekers aged 15 and older are invited to speak with Naperville-area businesses and the Naperville Park District about job opportunities at the 2025 Community Job Fair.

The event takes place this Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville.

What’s in store at the Naperville Community Job Fair?

Co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and KidsMatter, this event aims to help job seekers find full-time, part-time, seasonal, and internship opportunities through local organizations. Attendees will have the chance to speak directly with hiring managers about specific job openings.

In addition, guests can visit the “Career Center,” where they can have their resumes reviewed, participate in mock interviews, receive financial literacy coaching, and visit with industry experts.

The 2025 Community Job Fair is sponsored by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, Nicor Gas, Career & Networking Center, and the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise.

Additional support is provided by the City of Naperville Social Services Grant program, Naperville Community Unit School District 203, and Indian Prairie School District 204.

