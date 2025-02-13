$20K grant helps grow new agriculture careers exhibit at Naper Settlement

The Naperville Heritage Society will be awarded a $20,000 grant to create a new agriculture careers exhibit at Naper Settlement.

New exhibit to inspire future careers in agriculture

“Careers in Agriculture” will be a permanent part of the “Inventing Agriculture” exhibit at the Mary and Richard Benck Family Agriculture Center.

The 1,200-square-foot exhibit will be geared towards teaching students from grades K-12 about the various career paths in agriculture, ranging from remote farming to marketing and communications.

Funding for interactive agricultural education

The funding comes from the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley and will support the design and building of the concept, which is expected to be an interactive experience for visitors.

According to a press release from Naper Settlement, “one potential activity includes a “personality quiz” that would suggest a possible agriculture-related career for each visitor.”

The new addition will also highlight Naperville’s contributions to the world of agriculture, showcasing key people and families.

“This new exhibit will allow us to provide inspiration and a sustainable career pathway for tens of thousands of students along with their teachers and parents, as well as reduce the number of high paying jobs in ag in Illinois that go unfulfilled each year,” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement in the press release.

Farm Forward exhibit coming in March

Naper Settlement is also opening its new “Farm Forward” exhibit in March, which will showcase the developments of Illinois’ agricultural industry, using pictures from local photographer Jeffrey Ross.

Reported by Anulika Ochuba

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!