22 Naperville-area teens recognized with 2025 Youth Service Award

KidsMatter recently recognized 22 Naperville-area students with the Youth Service Award for their honorable volunteer contributions to local nonprofits.
“It’s always inspiring to see our community’s young people giving back to causes that matter to them — supporting local organizations in their vital work and learning what it means to help others,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter said in a news release.“I’m confident that these outstanding young people will carry their commitment to service with them into adulthood.”
At an Oct. 16 ceremony held in council chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, Mayor Scott Wehrli and the Naperville City Council presented the students with the award for their support of local organizations.
The 2025 Youth Service Award Recipients
The 22 Youth Service Award recipients and the nonprofits they supported were:
- Daniela Arias: Naperville Park District
- Peter Carroll: Team Tutors 204
- Rachel Chen: KidsMatter
- Estella Czech: The Morton Arboretum
- Noah Eun: KidsMatter
- Bo Evans: 360 Youth Services
- Taylor Ferritto: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital
- Juliana Filapek: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Abigail Gerhard: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
- Emerson Hebel: Feed My Starving Children
- Sofie Hodgson: West Suburban Community Pantry
- Sami Jones: Little Friends, Inc.
- Tommy Kacedan: Little Friends, Inc.
- Lukas Keane: Alive Centers for Teens
- Shriya Kunnanath: Naperville Public Library
- Suri Mishra: DuPage Children’s Museum
- Ritisha Ojha: Naperville Public Library
- Grace Parli: 360 Youth Services
- Neil Sekhri: Alive Centers for Teens
- Maya Singal: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital
- William Shields: Naper Settlement
- Simran Tarigopula: KidsMatter
Award presented since 1993
KidsMatter is a Naperville nonprofit that helps kids and families through school and community programs, working to empower youth to make good choices. It was established in 2001.
The Youth Service Award was first launched in 1993, honoring local students who go above and beyond to serve their community. KidsMatter joined the City of Naperville in presenting the honor starting in 2005.
Watch the 2025 ceremony
The Youth Service Award Ceremony will premiere on NCTV17 Thursday evening, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., both on-air and online.
Photo courtesy: KidsMatter
If you have a story idea, send us a tip!