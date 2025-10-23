22 Naperville-area teens recognized with 2025 Youth Service Award

KidsMatter recently recognized 22 Naperville-area students with the Youth Service Award for their honorable volunteer contributions to local nonprofits.

“It’s always inspiring to see our community’s young people giving back to causes that matter to them — supporting local organizations in their vital work and learning what it means to help others,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter said in a news release.“I’m confident that these outstanding young people will carry their commitment to service with them into adulthood.”

At an Oct. 16 ceremony held in council chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, Mayor Scott Wehrli and the Naperville City Council presented the students with the award for their support of local organizations.

The 2025 Youth Service Award Recipients

The 22 Youth Service Award recipients and the nonprofits they supported were:

Daniela Arias: Naperville Park District

Peter Carroll: Team Tutors 204

Rachel Chen: KidsMatter

Estella Czech: The Morton Arboretum

Noah Eun: KidsMatter

Bo Evans: 360 Youth Services

Taylor Ferritto: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Juliana Filapek: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Abigail Gerhard: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Emerson Hebel: Feed My Starving Children

Sofie Hodgson: West Suburban Community Pantry

Sami Jones: Little Friends, Inc.

Tommy Kacedan: Little Friends, Inc.

Lukas Keane: Alive Centers for Teens

Shriya Kunnanath: Naperville Public Library

Suri Mishra: DuPage Children’s Museum

Ritisha Ojha: Naperville Public Library

Grace Parli: 360 Youth Services

Neil Sekhri: Alive Centers for Teens

Maya Singal: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

William Shields: Naper Settlement

Simran Tarigopula: KidsMatter

Award presented since 1993

KidsMatter is a Naperville nonprofit that helps kids and families through school and community programs, working to empower youth to make good choices. It was established in 2001.

The Youth Service Award was first launched in 1993, honoring local students who go above and beyond to serve their community. KidsMatter joined the City of Naperville in presenting the honor starting in 2005.

Watch the 2025 ceremony

The Youth Service Award Ceremony will premiere on NCTV17 Thursday evening, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., both on-air and online.

Photo courtesy: KidsMatter

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!