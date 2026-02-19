236-unit apartment project in west Naperville given favorable recommendation

A proposed 236-unit multi-family housing project on a long-dormant property on Naperville’s west side moved one step closer to reality after a recent favorable recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Bridge Capital Partners is pitching The Atlas on a 6.2-acre parcel that has frontage access along Audrey Avenue and Route 59. The site is near the Mayfair townhome development to the north and east. Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Mattress Firm are to the south and west of the site.

A glimpse into the Atlas project proposal

Vince Rosanova with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker has been providing legal counsel to Bridge Capital Partners on the development. Rosanova served as the project spokesperson as commissioners reviewed the granular details at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Rosanova noted the property was annexed into Naperville’s municipal limits nearly three decades ago. Aside from the adjacent Mattress Firm operation, the remainder of the annexed land has been in a state of dormancy.

“The other 6.2 acres has continued to sit vacant, underperforming,” Rosanova said. “It contributes noting to the surrounding area.”

Based on details shared at the recent meeting, The Atlas includes a mixture of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units. The project is geared toward all age groups, Rosanova indicated, particularly young working adults. Monthly rents are expected to range from $1,725 to $2,465.

Katie Lambert, an architect who has been working on the tentative details, shed light on the rationale behind the Atlas name.

“We’ve been looking at this idea for maps and globes, and looking at it from a design standpoint,” said Lambert, who is with the firm OKW Architects. “What does that mean as architecture? I think we were really drawn to the idea of these lines of longitude and latitude, criss-crossing and creating some interesting compositional elements.”

Senior living development had been proposed at site

If the decision-making city council ultimately approves The Atlas, it will replace a previously approved project proposal. Three years ago, city officials activated the green light for a targeted residential development at the site known as Audrey Senior Residences.

“Following the 2023 approvals, construction and development of Audrey Senior Residences never occurred, and the subject property has remained vacant and underutilized,” Naperville Community Planner Sara Kopinski said.

After unwinding all of the previous approvals and conditions for the senior living project, Kopinski said the new documents drawn up in relation to The Atlas represent “a clean slate” for the project.

When asked by the commission why the senior residences project failed to launch, the city’s planning staff indicated they did not have an answer.

Nearby residents weigh in with concerns

Commissioners did receive public comment from several nearby residents, who shared concerns with the project proposal and its impact on the surrounding area.

In written testimony, resident Kalpana Ganesan shared a number of concerns — including, but not limited to, the development’s density, traffic and parking impact, and a loss of green space.

“I am a nearby homeowner, and I have serious concerns regarding the scope and impact of the requested zoning changes and variances,” Ganesan wrote in her testimony.

For The Atlas to move forward, city officials will have to approve rezoning the property, draw up a conditional-use permit for multi-family residential, and green light a number of specific conditions.

Resident Joel Strassman, who lives in the nearby Mayfair development, suggested a deeper look into the size and scope of the development as well.

“Multi-family residential use can be a reasonable use for the property, but not at the proposed density,” Strassman wrote. “Any increase in density above the property’s zoning district designation should be limited to housing that supplies deficiencies in the city’s housing stock, especially affordable housing for first-time buyers, families, and seniors.”

Commission gives favorable recommendation; developer responds

Ultimately, commissioners cast a unanimous 9-0 recommendation in support of all of the necessary approvals required for The Atlas to move forward.

Commissioner Derek McDaniel said he viewed the plans submitted as meshing well with the surrounding area.

“I think, in general, it’s a great project,” McDaniel said. “This definitely is a need for Naperville. Studios, one bedrooms, recent grads and young professionals — it’s a great location, next to 59. You’ve got all of those restaurants. I think it really is just a great location for this type of project.”

Commissioner Allison Longenbaugh said she was pleased to see the concept of affordable housing as a key cornerstone of the project plans.

“In light of last night’s city council meeting, where affordable housing was discussed, I think it’s really important, and really exciting, that 100% of the units in here are going to be affordable,” Longenbaugh said, referencing a discussion at a Tuesday, Feb. 17, council meeting. “I think that’s really important.”

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said the project “checks all of the boxes,” but she did express one concern.

“I feel like pedestrian safety needs to be addressed,” Robbins said. “I think, whether it is, down at 59, or down at Fort Hill, the awareness — it needs to be identified, however that is. You guys need to take a further look at that.”

Alexander Shalavi, partner with Bridge Capital Partners, issued a statement after commissioners cast their vote.

“We are grateful for the plan commission’s positive recommendation and are looking forward to the next phase of review,” Shalavi wrote. “The Atlas is thoughtfully planned to support the evolving expectations and needs of residents and will be an excellent addition to south Naperville and the broader community.”

Image courtesy: OKW Architects

