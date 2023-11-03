24/7 Emergency Pet Care in Naperville is now open

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new emergency pet care in Naperville, located at 3204 Illinois Route 59.

Emergency care that’s available at VEG

The 24/7 pet care facility will be open for emergencies at any time of the day or night, including holidays. VEG will provide surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays, veterinary medicine, and more.

“When a pet parent walks into VEG Naperville, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” said Dr. David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO. “Upon entering VEG Naperville, pet parents will feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them, and their pet.”

VEG Naperville’s open floor plan is designed so that pet parents can see the life-saving heroics up close at any time of the day. Caregivers are allowed to be with their pets throughout the entire visit at VEG, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

If a pet parent calls VEG, right away they’ll speak with a licensed veterinarian to answer any medical question.

More information about VEG

VEG was founded in 2014 with the mission of ‘helping people and their pets when they need it most.’ There are more than 60 hospitals nationwide, with multiple locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

Image Courtesy: Veterinary Emergency Group