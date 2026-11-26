The 2026 Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K brought more than 7,300 runners and walkers through the city on Thursday, getting active to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.

Staying consistent from 1997 to 2026

From a growing pool of participants, Noon Lions Board Member and former President Steve Hertzberg said few have taken part in the tradition consistently since it began nearly three decades ago.

“We’ve already got 7,300 people signed up [this year]. In our first Turkey Trot, which was 29 years ago, we had 342 runners. That was it.”

Coming back year after year

Bill Cornish, Mark Witt and Kevin Gensler are three proud members of that group. Each took to the starting line for the first time in 1997 for different reasons.

“The first year they were worried about the weather being bad. It ended up being beautiful… So we signed up to make sure they had people that would start,” Gensler said.

“I grew up in Naperville. Born and bred here, moved back in ‘97 and then saw an ad for running this Thanksgiving morning. I thought, that sounds fun, and then did it with my sister and have ever since,” Cornish recalled.

“I used to run the Dan Gibbons race out in Elmhurst and decided this was much closer; I’d just heard about it probably in the Naperville Sun, and decided to give it a run,” Witt added.

29 years later, they still hit the pavement each Thanksgiving.

Building community on the race course

They say the race has changed over the years; more people take part, and more money is raised for charitable causes.

But for this Turkey Trot trio, one thing has stayed the same: the sense of community.

“I just love seeing the families out here,” Witt said. “You know, you see all ages and just that camaraderie, friends meeting up that have not seen each other for a while. So it’s just a great social event regardless if you’re walking or running.”

Gensler added that he enjoys seeing everyone come together to kick off the holiday.

“The whole attitude of all the runners is to start out Thanksgiving morning with something fun, and they look at it as fun rather than a race,” Gensler said.

A family affair

Some of those runners come back year after year, many with growing families or groups of friends. It’s one aspect of the event that Hertzberg said he finds particularly fulfilling.

“We have several families that have run in every single Turkey Trot for 29 years,” Hertzberg said. “It’s amazing to me. It becomes a family affair.”

Finish line feast

After crossing the finish line, participants were invited to eat breakfast in the Naperville Central cafeteria, a highlight for Witt.

“I look forward to the pancakes afterwards,” Witt said.

The Noon Lions said this year’s event raised about $200,000 for organizations in the Naperville area.

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