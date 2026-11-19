Members of the community, Judd Kendall VFW 3873, American Legion Post 43, and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli gathered in Naperville Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 13, to rededicate three graves of veterans that are over 100 years old.

“While 200 years have gone by since these three men walked the earth, their sacrifices remain just as relevant,” said Mayor Wehrli.

Veteran graves more than a century old refurbished

Commander of Judd Kendall VFW 3873 Staci Boyer outlined the three veterans’ graves that had been refurbished for the ceremony.

“Today we have Daniel Miley and Isaac Clark and Samuel Strayer, and we have been able to refurbish these graves, and we want to properly dedicate them,” said Boyer.

Civil War Army Veteran Miley and his wife’s grave were cleaned and made legible once again.

Two new gravestones were made to replace crumbled ones for War of 1812 Army Private Clark and Civil War First Sergeant, 124th Ohio Infantry Strayer.

So far, Boyer said they have spent $15,000 of donations made by the community to refurbish eight veterans’ graves at Naperville Cemetery, and plan to do more there before moving on to the Saints Peter and St. Paul Cemetery.

Making it possible to refurbish veterans’ graves

She said this whole program was made possible by legislation she wrote and helped get signed into law after she noticed the state of older graves when placing flags on them for Veterans Day.

“I realized that there were quite a lot of graves that were just piles of rock and rubble,” said Boyer. “A good majority of these graves are over 100 years old, and it’s almost impossible to find the next of kin.”

Boyer’s legislation makes it possible for groups such as a VFW or American Legion Post to step in if family can’t be found to make sure the graves are taken care of.

Each refurbished grave was given a 21-gun salute, and taps was played as a small American flag was planted.

A surprise connection found

One Honor Guard member, Brian Clark, had an unexpected connection to the ceremony. His son looked up War of 1812 veteran Private Isaac Clark, and found they were distantly related.

“I asked him if he was in it, and he said they sent me the stuff on it, and he said ‘he’s in the tree,’” said Brian. “The people that are [buried] here from years and years ago are still remembered. So that’s heartwarming. I gotta say that.”

How to support the effort

Long term, Boyer said she hopes to refurbish as many graves as possible with help from donations in the community.

“Every veteran has a name. Every name represents a life, a story, and a willingness to serve something greater than oneself,” said Boyer. “Time may pass. Generations may change. But our responsibility to remember does not.”

Donations towards the ‘Adopt a Veterans Grave Project’ cause can be made on the Judd Kendall VFW 3873 website’s donation page.

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