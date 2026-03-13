4-month North Aurora Road closure for bridge replacement project

A stretch of North Aurora Road between Naperville and Aurora will be shut down for about four months starting Tuesday, March 31, as utility work necessary for a road widening project, setting up the replacement of a 110-year-old railroad bridge, gets underway.

Section of North Aurora Road to be closed in both directions

During that time, the section of the roadway between Pennsbury Lane and Frontenac Road will be closed to all traffic, in both directions, according to a joint press release from the cities of Naperville and Aurora.

A detour will be set up, rerouting motorists to Diehl Road. There will still be access provided to businesses along the route, such as All Seasons Ice Rink and the Route 59 train station parking lot. There will also be clearance for local traffic on North Aurora Road between Route 59 and Frontenac Road, as well as Eola Road and Pennsbury Lane.

Work part of North Aurora Road Improvement Project

The work being done is part of a multiphase project known as the North Aurora Road Improvement Project. The first phase, which added access for pedestrian and bicycle access and widened the road, was finished in 2023.

These next steps will relocate a gas pipeline, move ComEd distribution lines, and change the shape of the roadway to make it usable with a temporary railroad bridge that will allow rail traffic to continue during the next phases of construction.

Work on the temporary bridge itself will begin in late summer 2026. Motorists can expect to see another road closure along this same stretch of North Aurora Road in fall 2026.

Replacement of 110-year-old railroad bridge in the works

This construction is all in preparation for the larger step of replacing the 110-year-old Canadian National/Wisconsin Central Railroad bridge. The new bridge will have five lanes and include a sidewalk and multi-use trail. It will also have expanded space for vertical clearance, updated lighting, and a pump station.

According to the news release, the project got its start in 2006 with the goal of reducing traffic congestion and crashes, while providing better access for bicyclists and pedestrians. It’s an intergovernmental effort, with the cities of Aurora and Naperville, as well as the Naperville Township Road District, taking part.

The entirety of this $52 million project is expected to be done by late 2027. Funding came from a number of sources:

$25 million from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning’s Surface Transportation Program Shared Funding

$15 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Grade Crossing Protection Fund

$6.5 million to date from the cities of Naperville and Aurora as well as Naperville Township for easements, land acquisition, engineering, environmental services and utility coordination

Further detour information for motorists

Officials advise motorists to use caution during the construction period, allowing extra travel time and being mindful of detours. A map of the posted detour can be found on the city of Naperville’s website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!