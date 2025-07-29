5 August activities to wrap up summer and plan for fall

As summer winds down, the Naperville Park District offers five activities to enjoy the last carefree days of summer while planning ahead for fall.

Enjoy great golf deals at the Brooks

Golfers can save even more at Springbrook and Naperbrook with the 2025 Brooks Advantage Card, which is now 50% off! This annual discount card, which provides savings on green fees, range balls, and golf shop merchandise, is valid through the end of the 2025 season. Purchase your very own Brooks Advantage Card at either of our golf facilities and enjoy having more green in your wallet.

Explore the world of science and tech

Looking for engaging ways to introduce your kids to STEAM concepts? The Park District offers a wide array of seasonal programs focused on robotics, coding, computer science, and much more. Explore our seasonal Program Guide and help your child discover the fascinating world of science and technology.

Disc golf at Knoch Knolls

Gather your disc golfing group and play a round at Knoch Knolls Park! This 18-hole disc golf course is a popular spot with its scenic location positioned along the DuPage River. The course is free to use; discs may be purchased at the nearby Knoch Knolls Nature Center during its open hours.

Plan ahead for fall family fun

Round up your friends and family and take a hayride through a beautiful Naperville park. Starting in September, Park District staff will pilot our hayride tractors through Knoch Knolls Park and Seager Park while riders enjoy the crisp air and sights of autumn. Afterwards, participants will enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and apple cider alongside a cozy bonfire.

Register for autumn programs

The 2025 Autumn Program Guide is available now on the Park District’s website, and it’s time to register for fall programs! Choose from popular athletic programs like youth basketball and artistic programs like pottery and the recital dance track – and of course there’s much, much more! Residents can begin registering on Monday, August 4; fall basketball registration begins later this month on Tuesday, August 26.

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for August! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

