5 February activities with the Naperville Park District

Don’t let the winter chill get you down! This edition of “Park It” offers five February activities to stay active in the community.

State of the Park District podcast

Stay in from the cold and listen to the 2025 State of the Park District! It’s available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and the Park District’s website. Enjoy a six-episode series about shaping a sustainable future in parks and recreation and hear from various guests discussing the exciting plans at the Park District for 2025 and beyond.

Strengthen your mind

The Park District provides many health and wellness-based programs for people of all ages, including seniors, and our NeuroFLX program is one of them. NeuroFLX enables people with neurological conditions to achieve a better quality of life. Classes focus on building strength and coordination to help manage different health conditions and improve mobility and increase mental stamina.

Bingo!

Bring your friends and let the fun and games begin! These twice-monthly events include lunch, 12 games of regular bingo, friendship, AND prizes – if you’re lucky! Take advantage of early bird pricing, which is valid until the Monday before each bingo event.

Try out a new routine at Fort Hill

Take your workout indoors when the weather is cold! Check out the Fort Hill Activity Center and purchase a one-day fitness pass. Daily passes for group exercise, the walk/jog track, and open gyms also are available. Switch out your routine and get active at Fort Hill!

Fun in the sun is closer than you think!

While we are still bundled up for the cold weather, summer will be here before we know it! Get a jump on summer by purchasing discounted 2025 Centennial Beach memberships when they go on sale beginning February 10th. And mark your calendar for Wednesday, February 26th when the Park District’s Spring 2025 Program Guide will debut online, featuring many ways to enjoy all of the things we love about warmer weather!

These are your February activities with the Naperville Park District. Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.