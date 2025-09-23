5 Naperville businesses ranked among fastest-growing in America

Five Naperville businesses have been named among the fastest-growing private companies in the country, landing on the Inc. 5000 list for 2025.

The list, compiled by the online business platform of Inc. Magazine, formulated its rankings due to each company’s percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

Here are the five Naperville businesses that scored a spot.

Grow Wellness

Grow Wellness came in the highest among the five Naperville companies on the list, landing at No. 1,768.

The business, located at 200 E. 5th Ave., focuses on counseling, therapy, and mental wellness. It prides itself on offering continuous education and skills development for its staff, and a strong community outreach program.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the heart and dedication of our team,” said Wendy Hayum-Gross, executive director of Grow Wellness Foundation. “Their unwavering commitment to caring for every person with dignity and meeting the needs of our community is what makes this recognition so meaningful.”

AiRo Digital Labs

Coming in at No. 2,008 on the list was AiRo Digital Labs, located at 1755 Park St. Suite #200. Founded in 2018, the company helps organizations “identify AI opportunities, develop robust strategies, and create implementation roadmaps.”

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a powerful validation that enterprise AI has moved from concept to core strategy. Our continued recognition proves that delivering real, executable AI is what the market demands – and what we were built to do,” said Airolabs.ai Founder & CEO Dev Singh in a news release.

Tapville

Tapville, a self-pour tap and hospitality model, came in at No. 3,003 on the list. The business works to streamline the restaurant experience, using technology and self-service to cut down wait times and improve diner satisfaction. The concept was founded in 2016, with the business franchising its brand in 2020.

“This achievement reflects the dedication of our franchise partners, the hard work of our teams across the country, and our unwavering focus on creating a hospitality experience that customers truly love,” said Tapville CEO Joseph Tota in a news release. “What’s even more exciting is that this growth is happening while we’re tackling some of the biggest challenges in the hospitality industry — and we’re doing it through the use of technology. I couldn’t be more proud of what our brand has accomplished.”

Impact Advisors

Earning the No. 3,016 spot was Impact Advisors. The healthcare-focused management consulting firm, headquartered at 400 E. Diehl Rd., Ste. 190, provides services to positively impact the business and delivery of healthcare. The company was founded in 2007, and this marks its seventh appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

“We are honored to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Andy Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Impact Advisors in a news release. “This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients. Being named among America’s fastest-growing companies inspires us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional value in healthcare consulting.”

GET Logistics

The fifth and final Naperville business to earn a spot on the list was GET Logistics, coming in at No. 4,263. The drayage provider works to connect companies with their clients and suppliers. According to the business’s website, they “focus on our clients; not just this shipment in transit,” taking a look at the whole supply chain and using “cutting edge technology” to help in the process.

“Our company is built on equal doses of trucks, people, and technology,” the site notes.

