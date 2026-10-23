5 Naperville elementary schools make U.S. News’ Illinois top 50

U.S. News & World Report ranked five Naperville elementary schools among the top 50 in its 2027 best K-8 school rankings for Illinois.

Local schools landing among top 50

Three Naperville School District 203 schools landed within the top 25, with Meadow Glens Elementary School at No. 5, Ellsworth Elementary School at No. 7, and Highlands Elementary School at No. 24.

Two Indian Prairie School District 204 schools were listed among the top 50, with V. Blanche Graham Elementary at No. 32 and Fry Elementary at No. 47.

More than 70,000 elementary and middle schools were ranked across the nation by state for the study, with 3,561 of those in Illinois, according to the website.

Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center in Chicago topped the list for Illinois this year.

Methodology for the list

U.S. News & World Report said its rankings are based on publicly available information from both state and national departments of education, looking at reading/language arts and math proficiency and performance while also taking socioeconomic factors into account.

They say schools at the top of the list both achieved at a high level and were successful in educating their students.

The organization has a long history of ranking colleges and universities, but ranked K-8 schools for the first time in 2021.

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