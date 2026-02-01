5 ways to fall in love with the Naperville Park District

February is the perfect time to fall in love with The Naperville Park District and its many amenities and programs for all ages and interests. Here are five examples.

Available Now

The 2026 State of the Park District is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Park District YouTube Channel. Listen to the annual “State of” and learn about the exciting initiatives that we’re working on this year and into the future.

New Event for Families

You’re invited to the Park District’s brand-new winter event, Glow in the Snow! Step into a winter wonderland and enjoy a stroll along a beautifully lit trail throughout Naperville’s Central Park. Along the way, attendees can take part in a scavenger hunt, visit various winter-themed stations, and warm up with some hot cocoa. Bundle up and join us for a free night of wintery fun for all ages!

Explore New Art Programs

The Naperville Park District offers a wide variety of programs for passionate artists of any age and skill level to explore their creativity and express themselves through a visual medium. New art programs such as Intuitive Painting, Paint Like the Impressionists, and more expose local artists to new styles and creative processes. Register for one of our intriguing art programs and discover your creative side!

Engaging Activities for Seniors

Naperville seniors can enjoy a wide range of adult programs that promote being active and social with one another. The Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center offers free, drop-in senior programs all year long with activities such as woodcarving, table tennis, mahjong, and much more.

Get Ready for Summertime Fun

Summer’s a stone’s skip away, so get a jumpstart on your summer plans by purchasing pre-season discounted 2026 Centennial Beach memberships beginning February 9. The historic beach located in the heart of Downtown Naperville welcomes thousands of visitors every year. It is a prime location for Naperville daycations, so secure your membership and look forward to some fun in the sun all summer long!

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.