50 vendors with work at Community Job Fair in Naperville

On Saturday, KidsMatter and the Naperville Park District teamed up for the annual Community Job Fair at Fort Hill Activity Center.

What everyone walked into

The event was an opportunity for jobseekers age 16 and older to find available work. Full time and part time jobs were on display and others even got a chance to practice filling out an application or resume building.

“So, we have part-time jobs, seasonal jobs and full-time jobs available here, and we have all sorts of organizations from the Naperville, the Naperville Community Unit School District 203, the police department, Portillo’s; all sorts of job opportunities here,” said Menis.

“It’s great to see so many people coming out learning about what’s available in the community and talking with the different businesses,” said Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson.

Multiple Job Opportunities

Fifty vendors were on-site at the fair, offering work opportunities. Those looking to fill slots immediately welcomed the chance to do on-the-spot interviews.

“We have the potential to meet face to face with somebody who may be able to skip that first step, that first interview, and actually have the first interview face to face here in a job fair,” said Calvary Christian School Principal Michelle Sloan.

The wide range of businesses also gave the chance for jobseekers to see what options are out there, inspiring potential careers along the way.

“Their communities are here to support them, the Naperville Park District, and Kids Matter. We’re so pleased to host this event and to provide a variety of opportunities in one space for people to explore different job opportunities, to build connections, as well as to learn about ways to explore careers, review the résumé, mock interviews, and financial literacy,” said Menis.

More Online

A full list of vendors and more information about job opportunities can be found on the KidsMatter website.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo reports.