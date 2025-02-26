64-unit townhome development proposed for vacant Naperville office site

A new 64-unit townhome development dubbed the Northwoods of Naperville could soon take root at the current site of a 3-story, 68,000-square-foot vacant office building at 1151 E. Warrenville Road, based on a recently unveiled proposal.

M/I Homes is seeking a change in zoning for the 12.18-acre property to construct its mixture of market-rate townhome units, which under the proposal will be divided into two distinct products — one being two-story units with front-load garages and the other being three-story units with rear-load garages.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association had occupied a majority of the vacant office building, but it has since relocated to a smaller footprint at 1120 E. Diehl Road to reflect its own staffing needs and pivot to a hybrid on-site and work-from-home model.

Office use down, housing needs persist

As is the case throughout much of Chicagoland — and, for that matter, much of the U.S. — office space needs have been declining, particularly in the post-pandemic landscape. Within Naperville, housing has been an ongoing need.

Caitlin Csuk, an attorney with Rosanova and Whitaker, served as a spokesperson for the Northwoods of Naperville project and M/I Homes at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. Csuk in her remarks to commissioners touched on the broader property and land-use trends in play.

“Unfortunately, the office building is situated approximately 800 feet north of Warrenville Road, which creates zero visibility,” Csuk said. “This creates a unique set of circumstances and challenges as it relates to the marketability for new office users.”

Suburban office space is averaging 30%, Csuk indicated, which puts the current site at a greater disadvantage because it is tucked away off of a heavily traveled roadway.

In her remarks, Csuk also discussed M/I’s track record, which includes a portfolio of 22 active residential communities in the Chicago area, including Aurora, Naperville, and Plainfield. Since the company’s founding, M/I reportedly has constructed more than 150,000 homes.

“A part of their corporate philosophy is to treat the customer right, and over the past 40 years, they have become one of the nation’s largest homebuilders,” Csuk said.

Neighbors to proposed townhome development share concerns

The property under review is in close proximity to several natural areas, including the Danada Forest and Herrick Lake forest preserves and the Arrowhead Golf Course. The site also is on the edge of Naperville’s current municipal limits.

Several adjacent neighbors in unincorporated DuPage County spoke to commissioners with a number of concerns, including safety and security, noise, water retention impact, and aesthetics.

“These buildings will just basically create a wall,” neighbor Craig Stanton said. “My property will have a 5-unit building behind it; my neighbor’s building will have a 6-unit building behind it. It will create light pollution, noise pollution.”

In written comments to commissioners neighbor Peter Ayres shared some of the water retention concerns, which he asserted have increased over time as new developments within the city limits have cropped up.

“Our neighborhood has more water that is retained in rains that makes small ponds in yards more and more,” Ayres wrote.

Naperville Planning and Zoning commissioners give favorable recommendation

Commissioners and city staffers have favored the Northwoods of Naperville proposal, citing the land-use trends that have occurred and a perceived compatibility within the broader area.

“Overall, I think the project looks really, really nice,” commissioner Mark Wright said. “It fits really well in that space.” To the developer, he said, “I just hope that you will continue to work with the neighbors and find resolutions where we can.”

Fellow commissioner Meghna Bansal also spoke favorably of the project, pointing out the developers’ intent to attract young adults to the community.

“What I like about this project is you are focusing more on the youth, which is always a challenge — retaining the youth in the city,” Bansal said. “I think it is an attractive project because it is close to the I-88 corridor.”

For Northwoods of Naperville to proceed, the property will have to be rezoned from its current research and development district designation to an office, commercial and institutional district designation. The city council will take up the commission’s recommendation at an upcoming meeting.

Image courtesy: BSB Design, M/I Homes of Chicago, LLC

