7 Brew coffee shop welcomed to Naperville with a ribbon-cutting

On Wednesday afternoon, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the drive-thru coffee shop, 7 Brew, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. After a year of planning and construction, the coffee stand opened its windows at 1203 Iroquois Ave on Oct. 14.

What is 7 Brew?

“First and foremost, we believe in cultivating kindness. We want to bring a smile to everyone’s face and bring joy to everyone. The way we do that is we have amazing coffee and other drinks. We’re really good at customizing drinks, so you can make over 20,000 combinations,” said Laura Karet CEO and founder of Who Brew LLC.

Beverage options at the nationwide chain include coffee, energy drinks, tea, and smoothies. The Naperville location is the brand’s 10th in Illinois.

“Naperville, in particular, is such a dynamic, growing part of the Chicagoland area. We just knew that we wanted to be here as our first foray for what we hope is going to be a lot of stores overall,” said Karet.

Since opening last week, 7 Brew has welcomed countless coffee enthusiasts at its windows, filling up the entire drive-thru. Even with the influx of traffic, Karet said the coffee shop has managed to stay grounded.

“I would say for the most part, it’s actually been remarkably smooth. The police department has been hugely helpful to us and it’s helped us manage the volume of cars and we’re really appreciative,” said Karet.

Celebrating by giving back to the community

To show a bit of that helping spirit back to the community, 7 Brew has given a $5,000 check to UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s at Edward Hospital (UMCCEH).

“In the spirit of cultivating kindness, 7 Brew nationally has a relationship with Children’s Miracle Network. When we came to Naperville, what we wanted to find was a local hospital that really demonstrated that belief in caring, empathy, and helping people’s lives get better,” said Karet.

“It was a wonderful donation. It feels nice to be supported by 7 Brew as part of the Naperville community,” said Gabrielle Lapping-Carr, a pediatric oncologist at UMCCEH. “We’re looking forward to being able to use it to help our patients who have oncology diagnoses at Edward Hospital.”

The full menu and hours for the coffee shop can be found on the 7 Brew website. 7 Brew looks forward to continuing to build positive relationships in the city.

“We’re extremely grateful for the welcome this community has given us. We love Naperville, we can’t wait to have more stores here, and we’re looking forward to having a really long and happy, smiling relationship with the community,” said Karet.

