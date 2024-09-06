7 DuPage County road projects planned or underway as part of Rebuild Illinois

Seven major road projects are planned or underway in DuPage County, marking a $74 million investment from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Illinois 53 work already underway

Crews are already at work on the stretch of Illinois 53 (Columbine Avenue) over Great Western Trail south of North Avenue (Illinois 64).

That bridge work project kicked off in the spring of 2023, and entails beam replacement and repair, along with new bridge deck construction.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be open during the project, which should be finished this fall.

Illinois 56 work slated to start this fall

This fall, work should begin on Illinois 56 (Butterfield Road) from just west of Illinois 53 to southbound Interstate 355.

On the docket is some intersection work at Lloyd Avenue, Illinois 53 and Arboretum/Woodcreek Drive, along with some repair work on the bridge, the addition of noise barriers, a new retaining wall, and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

Motorists should expect some daytime lane closures through the course of the project.

The work should be finished by the fall of 2026.

DuPage County road projects slated to start in spring 2025

Three major projects are set to start in the spring of 2025. Those include:

Butterfield Road from Illinois 59 to York Road An upgrade and modernization of the traffic signal will be done, prompting some daytime lane closures. Work should be complete by fall of 2026.

Illinois 38 (Roosevelt Road) from east of Technology Boulevard to west of Winfield Road Resurfacing work will be done, including work on ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures will also come into play during this project, which should wrap up in the fall of 2025.

Butterfield Road from west of Illinois 59 to Naperville Road Just as with Roosevelt Road, some resurfacing work and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps will be on the docket for this project. It should also be completed by fall of 2025.



Irving Park Road roadwork coming in summer of 2025

Two final projects will begin in the summer of 2025. Both will take place in different sections of Irving Park Road (Illinois 19), and will include road resurfacing, new shoulders, and the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

Those two stretches of Irving Park include the area west of Mitchell Boulevard to Roselle Road, and the section from Roselle Road to Baker drive.

Motorists should expect daytime lane closures at times during the work, which will wrap up in fall of 2025.

Infrastructure upgrades help ensure safe, reliable transportation, officials say

Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in state history, with a total of $33.2 billion to be invested over six years into infrastructure improvements.

Governor J.B. Pritzker lauded the efforts of the project, noting its commitment to creating a safer transportation framework while helping create employment opportunities.

“Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in DuPage County and throughout the state,” said Gov. Pritzker in a news release. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”

State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) noted the investment as a worthy one, boosting “road safety, job opportunities, and overall environmental sustainability.”

“Through this investment, we will keep our communities connected and facilitate reliable transportation for every resident,” Ellman said.

A map showing all the DuPage County projects is available online.

