77-year-old man struck, killed by car in Naperville

A 77-year-old Naperville man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car in Naperville.

Struck by car when attempting to cross street

Naperville police say the man was attempting to cross Brom Drive at Martin Avenue at about 12:50 p.m when he was hit by a Chevrolet SUV. Both Naperville police and fire departments responded to the scene. Though life-saving efforts were attempted, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Driver at scene, released

The driver of the SUV was a 48-year-old Romeoville man, who was not injured. He was later released from the scene, pending further investigation.

Members of the Naperville Traffic Unit remained on scene to examine the crash site, with the roadways in the area closed down until about 3:50 p.m.

Information on crash sought

Police ask that anyone with information about the accident call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

