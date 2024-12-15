A foot chase leads to three arrests by Naperville police

Three suspects were arrested after a foot pursuit with the Naperville police following an alleged carjacking.

Naperville police were called to the 1800 block of Washington Street on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. to help locate a black GMC Acadia that allegedly was involved in a carjacking in another suburb, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD).

Officers found the car running at an apartment complex and used their squad cars to block the car from escaping. Three male suspects then fled the scene on foot. The NPD quickly apprehended two men. The third suspect was spotted by the police with an alleged handgun; running and scaling several fences before the officers lost sight of him.

Naperville police recover a handgun

Police established a perimeter in the neighborhood. The fleeing man was found hiding in a shed in a resident’s backyard with the help of a K9. A gun was also recovered from a nearby backyard where the suspect identified as Palatine resident Ezequiel Lopez-Bey, 22, was seen scaling a fence.

Lopez-Bey was charged with resisting a peace officer, receiving, possessing, or selling a stolen motor vehicle or essential part, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

The other adult suspect was identified as Andrew B. De Lance, a 19-year-old male of Arlington Heights. He was charged with receiving, possessing, or selling a stolen motor vehicle or essential part, and resisting a peace officer.

The third suspect was identified as a juvenile and was released pending a direct file with the court system. Lopez-Bey and Lance were taken to the DuPage County Jail to await their first court appearance.

Naperville police said they were assisted by the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Aurora and Shorewood police departments in the case.

