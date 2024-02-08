“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” author coming to Naperville to talk new book

New York Times bestselling author Holly Jackson will be coming to Naperville in April as part of her first-ever United States tour.

New book from the “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” author

The author, well known for her book “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and its subsequent series will be appearing at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., on April 5 at 7 p.m., for the Anderson’s Bookshop event.

She’ll be discussing her new book, “The Reappearance of Rachel Price.” It’s the story of an 18-year-old girl who is trying to uncover the truth behind her mom’s mysterious disappearance some 16 years earlier. Secrets get stirred up as the Price family agrees to a true crime documentary on the topic, with Rachel Price making an unexpected reappearance.

Jackson will be joined in conversation by fellow New York Times bestselling author Jeneva Rose, with a chance for the audience to ask some questions as well.

What tickets to the Holly Jackson event include

Tickets for the event will include a copy of the new book, which will be pre-signed. However, there will be a signing line at the event for those interested in getting some of their older books signed, or for those who would like a single personalization on their new book. A quick photo with the author will also be allowed.

Signing line numbers will be assigned as tickets are purchased. More information about ticket sales can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website.

Image courtesy: Anderson’s Bookshop / Random House Children’s Books

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!