A new holiday tradition begins with Christmas at Cantigny

The inaugural Christmas at Cantigny celebrates the reopening of the historic McCormick House with 25 days of holiday festivities.

After two and half years of renovation, the first floor is filled with holiday decor and ready to tour.

“Colonel McCormick loved Christmas and he would entertain here during the holidays. He would invite his friends, his staff, his neighbors and that’s what we’re doing now, too. We’re celebrating Christmas with our community, just like Colonel McCormick did back in his time,” said Cantigny Park Executive Director Matt LaFond.

The park festivities include a holiday light show, a walk through the historic gardens and holiday music for visitors to enjoy.

New this year is a scenic ice skating rink lined with heated cocoa cabanas available to rent as a spot to warm up, eat food, and drink a hot beverage.

“It’s a half a mile, walk through the gardens to see the light show and then come through the historic McCormick home. What you be able to do is see five different rooms and decorated for the holidays. We have 200 poinsettias throughout the home that were actually grown here in our own greenhouse,” said LaFond.

While hosting the family-friendly event, Cantigny Park is giving back to the community by working with different nonprofits organizations.

“We’ve partnered with different nonprofits throughout DuPage County. Each night we have a different nonprofit coming and helping us volunteer, give directions, answer questions, and what we’re doing is the McCormick Foundation is going to grant a $5,000 stipend to each organization,” said LaFond.

Cantigny’s inaugural Christmas lights event hopes to attract more visitors during the holiday season, as the park has plenty to offer within its grounds. Guests can expect photos with Santa, musical performances, and a cookie and hot cocoa station during Christmas at Cantigny.

