A Valentine’s Story: Naperville couple grows life and business together

“For me, it was almost like a love-at-first-sight kind of situation. I was head over heels for her,” said Carlos Montano, president of Montano’s Landscaping.

Love is in the air this February, just in time for Valentine’s Day, but for Carlos and Amanda Montano from Naperville’s Montano’s Landscaping, it has been for over 20 years.

Carlos and Amanda meet at Naperville’s Last Fling

“We met during the Last Fling in 2000. I had spent all of my summer saving up my money working with my dad’s company at the time to buy my dream car. I finally got the car and picked up some friends, started driving around downtown Naperville, and I saw this beautiful blonde walking around. I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, I got to get this girl’s number,’” said Carlos.

That girl turned out to be Amanda, whom Carlos dated for a few months while they were in high school. But their young romance was short-lived after they started college.

“We kind of went our separate ways, but always kept in touch. We always would call each other up and have these long conversations. It was almost one of those things like we met too young before we were ready for it,” said Amanda Montano, vice president of Montano’s Landscaping.

Fortunately for the two, Cupid would strike again nearly four years later.

“So I went down to Bradley for school, and he knew I was going to be home for Thanksgiving break. He just called me by chance out of the blue the day before Thanksgiving and we went on a date, and we’ve been together ever since,” said Amanda.

Expanding the family and growing Montano’s Landscaping

A year later, the two had their first daughter, Adriana, and got married the year after that at a courthouse in Pontiac, Illinois. Though Carlos was uncertain where he would end up working after college, he decided to continue with his father’s business.

“[I] got four job interviews and I turned them all down because I knew that I wanted to continue growing the company,” said Carlos.

The two would also go on to fully celebrate their marriage beyond the courthouse.

“After he graduated, we ended up doing a vow renewal. We had a ceremony in a church in downtown Naperville, a Methodist church that we were going to at the time, and then had the reception again in downtown Naperville by the Riverwalk. That’s actually where he proposed,” said Amanda.

Amanda joins Montano’s Landscaping

As Carlos continued working at Montano’s Landscaping, Amanda joined the team in 2010, handling marketing and phone calls.

“Then when my middle and youngest were born, I had to step back a little bit. Maybe like three years ago is when I started really getting more involved with project management with him,” said Amanda.

Amanda’s newest venture is leading a new in-house pool and spa branch, in partnership with Premier Pools & Spas, allowing Montano’s Landscaping to project manage the entire landscape, pool design, and installation process. This branch is set to launch this spring.

“I’m heading up that division of the company, and he’s still obviously heading up the landscaping side, but we’re working side by side just under one roof now. This will be our first year going in that direction, so we’re excited,” said Amanda.

A growing relationship rooted in Naperville

Today, Carlos and Amanda serve as president and vice president of Montano’s Landscaping, enjoying life with their children Adrianna, Natalie, and Lucca.

A relationship rooted in Naperville continuing to grow throughout the years.

“I knew that I couldn’t live my life without her as soon as I held her hand for the first time. For me, I was just like, ‘I need her in my life. There’s no other way of doing it for me,” said Carlos.

Photo courtesy: Carlos and Amanda Montano

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!