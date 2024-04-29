Alert neighbors help Naperville Police

Alert neighbors helped Naperville Police apprehend suspects in a potential car theft. They responded to a Naper Notify with information about seeing them in their neighborhood.

Early Friday morning, the Naperville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Westminister Drive for a suspicious person pulling on car door handles. When they arrived they found three subjects in a car. The subjects attempted to run but were apprehended and taken into custody.

Two of the suspects were juveniles, and one was an adult. The adult male is identified as John J. Bailey, 19, of the 7300 block of Winchester Avenue in Chicago. The two juveniles are all being charged with one count of Burglary, a class 3 felony, and multiple misdemeanor offenses.

Police Chief Jason Arres praises action by the public

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who received the Naper Notify message we sent out and called us when they saw subjects fitting the description in the neighborhood. This type of partnership is exactly what helps our department to protect this city and lets those who try to victimize our residents know we will not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

