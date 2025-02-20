All aboard for new model train display at Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum’s new large-scale model train display, Juniper Junction, was full steam ahead into the Firefly Pavilion on Saturday.

All aboard for Juniper Junction

The attraction was assembled by the LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago. The group travels around the Chicagoland area creating model train shows and has made several appearances at the arboretum over the last 20 years.

Among those taking the track for Juniper Junction are Amtrak passenger cars, Thomas the Tank Engine, and freight trains. But these aren’t your typical model train sets – they’re a bit larger than the standard size, offering lots to look at.

“One of the trains actually has a camera in it, so there’s a screen projecting what the train is seeing as it goes throughout the course,” said Dana Rotz, special events manager.

According to Rotz, there’s something for everyone at Juniper Junction.

“Our first groups through the doors today were some families, but definitely people of all ages will come in. You might appreciate the different intricacies more. If you’re older and an adult, you can appreciate the craftsmanship,” she said.

The engineers of the train exhibits are a fan favorite at the Morton Arboretum.

“It’s really fun to just see what the guys do every year. They’re super creative. So they always bring something new. You can spend two hours looking at this show and spot something new every time you take a glance at it,” said Rotz.

Model train display to reopen this weekend

Due to inclement weather, the display closed for the week of Feb. 17 but will be back on track from Feb. 22 to March 2.

Entrance to the exhibit is included with admission to the arboretum.

