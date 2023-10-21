All Hallows Eve kicks off at Naper Settlement

2023 All Hallows Eve has kicked off at Naper Settlement. The event, recommended for families with children 16 and under, offers Halloween fun this weekend in downtown Naperville.

NCTV17 spoke with Denise Cartina, the Public Relations and Social Media Team Leader at Naper Settlement about the spooky attractions, interactive experiences, and the 15-foot-tall werewolf.

Zombie takeover at Naper Settlement

You’ll never know what to expect around each corner at the All Hallows Eve zombie maze.

“It’s definitely our scariest attraction here at All Hallows Eve,” said Cartina. “It’s been an All Hallows Eve staple for the past few years. People really love the spooky factor. So if you’re looking to get scared, head over to the zombie maze. We have a lot of volunteers in there that are spooking people.”

Along with the maze, Naper Settlement has added a new experience that gives the perfect chance for a spooky photo op.

“We have a zombie door photo experience created by horror photographer Joshua Hoffine and professional makeup and effects artist Damien Zimmerman,” said Cartina. “So it’s another photo op experience. You’re going to pose next to it. They’re going to be zombies peeking through the door.”

Other attractions include axe throwing, bubble displays, laser tag, a bug and reptile show, and blacklight painting with Pinot’s Palette.

Interactive performances throughout the weekend

Local acts will perform Halloween tunes at Naper Settlement’s evil rock stage.

“The School of Rock musicians from Naperville, Hinsdale, Elmhurst, they’ll be performing throughout the night,” said Cartina. “They’ll be switching off and each will have a different Halloween costume theme, and they’ll be performing Halloween music for everyone to listen to.”

Food trucks and vendors are located next to the stage.

Naper Settlement is also offering a pair of indoor performances during the event.

“The first indoor performance is taking place in our chapel,” said Cartina. “It is based on everyone’s favorite wizard, Harry. It’s put on by the Magical Starlight Theatre, which is part of the Naperville Park District. In our meeting house building, we have a fortune teller-themed performance that’s put on by the Kaneland Arts Initiative.”

Other productions include an alien autopsy, fire dance performances by the Ohio Burn Unit, and magician Steve Chezaday.

15-foot tall werewolf

A 15-foot tall werewolf stands in the Naper Settlement grounds and will be howling at the moon for the rest of the Halloween season. The sculpture was created by local artists Paul Kuhn and Luke Salvesen. Learn more about the new werewolf here.

No costumes at All Hallows Eve

Though the Halloween fun is in full swing this weekend at Naper Settlement, it’s best to leave costumes and masks at home.

“It just helps us distinguish between who are volunteers and who are our actors,” said Cartina. “It’s for the public, which for safety reasons, is the main reason why we don’t have costumes at this event.”

Fun continues Saturday at Naper Settlement

All Hallows Eve tickets for Saturday night are available on the Naper Settlement website and at the door. It is $20 admission for the general public, but free for kids under four-year-old and Naper Settlement members.

All Hallows Eve is open from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The event was created and conceptualized back in 2004,” said Cartina. “For us, it’s been over 15 years in the community, and it’s been a beloved Halloween family fun event for many years now. We love putting it on for the community.”

