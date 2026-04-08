ALMAS representatives urge Naperville officials to adopt ‘due process’ immigration ordinance 

Representatives of a local organization focused on connection and civic engagement spoke to Naperville officials about a requested ordinance about constitutional rights at a Tuesday, April 7, meeting. The group’s request comes against the backdrop of heightened immigration enforcement activities across the country.

While no action was taken at the meeting, the Naperville City Council did make a directive during new business to have a comprehensive staff report, due out next month, on what the municipality realistically can do at the local level to address residents’ concerns about the issue.

ALMAS organizers promote gathering at meeting

In advance of the recent city council meeting, the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs encouraged supporters to speak in favor of a proposed ordinance organizers have described as favoring due process and responsible use of municipal property.

ALMAS’ position on the ordinance states it is seeking clarity from the city on constitutional protections and information on how city-owned property can be used, including municipal buildings, parking lots, parks, and any other buildings under the city’s auspices.

“Over the past several months, we have been in deep conversation with residents, families, youth, and community members who have shared their experiences, concerns, and hopes for what safety, dignity, and belonging should look like in our city,” said Lili Burciaga, president of ALMAS.

Burciaga, who was one of about a dozen people who spoke at the council meeting about the issue, added, “In moments like this, inaction can deepen uncertainty and erode trust.”

Naperville resident Karen V. Peck also advocated for having such an ordinance on the city’s books, describing it as “a legal and moral choice” for officials to consider.

“The ordinance is not a toothless virtue signaling,” Peck said. “It calls for enforcement of existing laws. … Naperville City Council has the power to reassert the oath you took to the U.S. and the Illinois constitutions.”

Silvia Vega-Mitchell, a 25-year Naperville resident who grew up in Chicago, also spoke in favor of the proposal, stating, “For me, this is about protecting the rights, dignity, and safety of all members of our community.”

Some of the speakers, including Aurora resident David Cannon, came from outside Naperville to urge city leaders to follow actions taken by some neighboring governing agencies.

“I’m here for my neighbors,” Cannon said. “We must do everything within our power to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. That said, I kindly ask the council to please support the Naperville due process and municipal property ordinance. Join Aurora and other localities in codifying your support of your residents.”

Council weighs in on the request during public forum

During public forum, a number of councilmembers weighed in on the proposal. Councilman Ian Holzhauer, who was one of the elected officials who offered feedback, described some of the speakers’ impassioned remarks as “poignant.”

“I think one of the responsibilities of leadership is to speak up when something is wrong — morally wrong,” Holzhauer said.

But, he added, “One concern I do have with a proposed ordinance like this is I don’t want to give people a false sense of security. If we put up a sign that this is an ICE-free zone, and then we can’t actually enforce that, that worries me about somebody stepping into that zone and thinking they are safe.”

Councilwoman Mary Gibson also spoke in favor of greater strides to better communicate what the city can and cannot due in relation to immigration enforcement.

“I don’t think we’ve done a great job, up here or as a city, of addressing your concerns,” Gibson said in response to the speakers. “I think there has been work, behind the scenes, but we need to do better at communicating that.”

When asked by Gibson, City Manager Doug Krieger commented broadly on some of the city’s efforts, which have included staff training.

“There’s a lot that the city is doing that we have not broadcast,” Krieger said. “I know that has created some concern in the public.”

Mayor gives an assessment of the realities at play

Mayor Scott Wehrli gave his own assessment during public forum about what the city is permitted to do under the umbrella of federal and state government.

“With regard to the ordinance, the reality is I’ve looked at the ordinances in these other communities around that have been passed,” Wehrli said. “I don’t think there’s any city ordinance that can stop federal civil immigration enforcement. The Constitution is very clear around this.”

However, Wehrli added Naperville police do follow all of the protocols under the Illinois TRUST Act that was signed into law in 2017.

“I do want to be very clear that our police officers, just like every police officer in the state of Illinois, they are subject to the TRUST Act, which is in place right now and restricts what our police can do and cannot do when it pertains to any civil immigration enforcement,” Wehrli said. “It is very specific. That’s not a proposal; it’s already in place.”

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