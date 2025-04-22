Altercation between students causes temporary lockdown at Naperville North

A temporary lockdown was issued at Naperville North High School on Tuesday after a “physical altercation” between students, according to a statement issued by Naperville North High School principal Jay Wachtel.

Lockdown at Naperville North triggered around 2:30 p.m.

The incident happened in a classroom just before 2:30 p.m. The isolated fight between the students led to a staff member enacting the lockdown.

The statement did not reveal what prompted the altercation, but confirmed no weapons were involved, there was no broader threat to the school, and all students and staff were safe.

School takes ‘all safety-related matters very seriously’

The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes. When the school alarm was triggered, students and staff followed safety protocols, which included moving into a safety position, with some evacuating the building. Once the lockdown was lifted, classes resumed, with a normal dismissal.

“We take all safety-related matters very seriously and use incidents like this as opportunities to reinforce the importance of maintaining a safe and secure school environment. This level of our alert system should be reserved for the highest level of safety risk and, as we do each time, we will engage in a comprehensive review of this incident, our procedures, and any necessary training,” said Wachtel.

NCTV17 will continue to update this post with details as we receive them.

