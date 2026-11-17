The Naperville American Sale will be closing as part of a nationwide shutdown of the outdoor furniture store after more than six decades in the Chicago area, effective in early 2027.

Closing after ownership transaction fell through

According to a company press release, owners made the decision after a transaction to new ownership fell through. The store had initially announced plans to change management in September.

“We were hopeful that this would allow American Sale to continue serving our customers and carrying on the legacy we have built,” the business said in the news release. “This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and it is certainly not an easy announcement to make.”

For 66 years, American Sale has sold patio furniture, above-ground pools, and hot tubs, as well as Christmas decor.

Naperville’s location at 676 Amersale Drive is one of eight stores closing across the Chicago area.

“We have been fortunate to have so many wonderful customers, employees, and community members who have supported us along the way. The relationships we have built over the years mean more than we can adequately express,” American Sale said.

Liquidation sale to continue until 2027

Before officially closing next year, the business is having a total liquidation sale, with items up to 80% off already-reduced prices.

“We know this announcement raises questions, and we want to make sure our customers have the opportunity to take advantage of the sale while our stores continue operating,” the business said.

American Sale said most locations would remain open through the end of the year, and customers can find updates about the closing on its website.

“My Father and the entire Jones family has worked so hard to make this business what it has become,” said American Sale President Bob Jones III. “Knowing that our pools, hot tubs, patio furniture, and holiday décor will continue to bring families together for many years to come is a wonderful reminder of what this business has always been about — family. So thank you for becoming a part of ours over the years.”

Featured image courtesy: American Sale

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