Anderson’s Bookshop top drive-worthy small business in Illinois, survey shows

Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville is worth the drive, according to a recent survey by business financing company Advance Funds Network.

The company found the Naperville bookshop, located at 123 W. Jefferson Ave., to be the most popular business in Illinois that customers “are willing to drive over an hour to visit.”

Anderson’s has deep roots in the Naperville community

Anderson’s traces its roots back to 1875, when the great-great-grandfather of current store owner Becky Anderson started selling books along with gifts and toys at his shop, the W.W. Wickel Pharmacy.

150 years later, there’s now both a Naperville and Downer’s Grove location of Anderson’s Bookshop, an Anderson’s Toyshop in Naperville, and Anderson’s Bookfair Company in Aurora.

Independent bookstores like Anderson’s tops in other states as well

Advance Funds Network surveyed 3,014 people to compile their list of the most drive-worthy small businesses in each state.

Independent bookstores were a popular pick across the country, with others in Florida, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, and Utah all earning the top spot in their states.

“It’s a reminder that tangible experiences still matter in a digital world,” noted Advance Funds Network in its write-up.

Other takeaways for what makes a business drive-worthy

The survey tabulators also discovered that the businesses that drew those willing to drive were those that were unique spots rooted in their community.

And while many were found in big cities, a large number could also be found in smaller towns.

Finally, more than half of the businesses landing at No. 1 in each state were in the food and beverage industry.

If you’re up for a drive…

For those up for a drive…here are the top-ranking drive-worthy businesses in Illinois’ neighboring states:

Indiana: The Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis

Iowa: Scratch Cupcakery in Coralville

Kentucky: Wigwam Drive-In in Ravenna

Missouri: Green Dirt Farm Creamery in Weston

Wisconsin: Lane’s Bakery in Madison

