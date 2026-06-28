Anderson’s Toyshop returning to inside bookshop

Anderson’s Toyshop will be joining Anderson’s Bookshop, as the bookseller brings toys back into the mix at its downtown Naperville store after having a separate space for nearly 10 years.

According to owner Becky Anderson, recent remodeling at the bookshop, located at 123 W. Jefferson Ave., has created more space for the toys to move back in with the books where they initially started.

“We have new fixtures, we have more room, we’re carpeted, we repainted everything. We’ve decided we want to move the toys back where they were originally, and they’re going to be near the children’s books,” said Anderson. “We really just wanted to make it easier for our customers to find the toys and the books at the same time.”

Transfer to be completed by late July

Some toys from the space two doors down at 111 W. Jefferson Ave. have already been moved to the bookshop, and Anderson says they plan to finish the transfer by late July.

There will be a sale throughout the month, starting after the Independence Day weekend, for any inventory that the business plans to stop carrying.

“We’re going to have some great stuff going on here at that time, so we hope people will come in, but come and see when the toys are back where they belong with the children’s books. But we [also] hope people will come to us by the end of July, because the whole move will be complete by then,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s had been leasing the toy shop’s building since 2011, first operating it as a gift shop called Two Doors East, before switching to toys in 2016.

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