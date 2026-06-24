Anderson’s Toyshop to close, merge with bookshop

After nearly 10 years in downtown Naperville, Anderson’s Toyshop, located at 111 W. Jefferson Ave., will be closing next month and combining with nearby Anderson’s Bookshop, the business announced in an email to customers over the weekend.

The bookshop at 123 W. Jefferson Ave. has recently been remodeled, which, according to owner Becky Anderson, has created more space for the toys to move back to where they initially started.

“We have new fixtures, we have more room, we’re carpeted, we repainted everything. We’ve decided we want to move the toys back where they were originally, and they’re going to be near the children’s books,” said Anderson. “We really just wanted to make it easier for our customers to find the toys and the books at the same time.”

Anderson’s Toyshop to cease operations in late July

Though no official closing date has been set, Anderson said the plan is to vacate the toy shop by late July.

There will be a sale throughout the month, starting after the Independence Day weekend, for any inventory that the business plans to stop carrying.

“We’re going to have some great stuff going on here at that time, so we hope people will come in, but come and see when the toys are back where they belong with the children’s books. We [also] hope people will come to us by the end of July, because the whole move will be complete by then,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s had been leasing the toy shop’s building since 2011, first operating it as a gift shop called Two Doors East, before switching to toys in 2016.

The bookshop is expected to carry most of the same lines found at the toy store, with some new items as well.

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