 Annual Christmas tree returns to Naperville’s Dandelion Fountain

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Naperville.

Naperville Park District staff set up the area’s Christmas tree at the site of the Dandelion Fountain on Monday morning, just in time for the holiday season.

“When the fountain is down, it’s pretty bleak and an empty basin. So, we put a tree in here. [It’s] something to look at, a little bit of extra light added to the Riverwalk, and then people can enjoy it during the holiday season,” said Tiffani Picco, park operations manager for the Naperville Park District.

The artificial tree, which stands at about 18 feet tall, is made up of different leafy panels that are attached to a frame. Staff built it from the top down, finishing the installation in less than 3 hours.

Christmas tree ties holiday decorations together

According to Picco, the tree creates harmony among all the other holiday decorations downtown.

“Right across the river from here, they do the Naper Lights display, and so this kind of connects the downtown businesses across the Riverwalk. The covered bridge gets icicle lights on it as well and a wreath on both ends, so it kind of connects the downtown area right to the Naper Lights display,” she said.

The park district has been installing the same tree at the Dandelion fountain since 2018, after making the switch from a live evergreen to an artificial one.

The tree will be on display until the beginning of January.

“This tree and several other trees that are here along the Riverwalk add some light in one of the darkest months of the year, so it’s a great time to come down and see some fun lights around the holiday season,” said Picco.

