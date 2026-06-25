Annual fireworks show set to light up Naperville sky

Sparks will fly at the annual Naperville Community Fireworks Show, set for July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Free fireworks show at Frontier Sports Complex

Co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and the city of Naperville, the show will be held at the Frontier Sports Complex at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive.

This free event will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Attendees can watch the show from their vehicles or in the park. Free parking is available at the Frontier Sports Complex or Neuqua Valley High School, located next door at 2360 95th Street.

More information about parking, including parking maps, is available on the city of Naperville website.

Naperville Municipal Band helps celebrate holiday

Ahead of the show, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform patriotic classics to celebrate the holiday. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. under the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza at the 95th Street Library.

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