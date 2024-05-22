Annual Kite Fly event brings high-flying fun to Naperville

Some high-flying fun is coming to Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, on Sunday, June 2, with the 17th annual Kite Fly.

The Naperville Park District is once again hosting the event, which is presented by The Branch-Naperville Moms.

Giant kites take to the skies at Kite Fly

The stars of the day will be some “ginormous, visually-stunning kites” which will be flown by professional kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite, according to a news release from the park district. But those attending are also invited to bring their own kites along for some additional flying fun.

The event will also feature live music, with two Neuqua Valley High School student steel bands performing from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Additional activities include Games Around the World, hosted by KidsMatter, which gives kids a chance to check out some games from other countries and learn more about different cultures.

There will also be food trucks on hand, including Brown’s Chicken, Kona Ice, and John’s Ribs.

Indoor recreation space feedback invited

The park district also invites residents to visit its tent during the event to give some feedback about its future indoor recreation space plans.

The event is free and runs from noon to 4 p.m.

