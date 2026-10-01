Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is ringing in fall and sharing the tastes of Germany with its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3.

To eat and enjoy

The event features a variety of German cuisine from local food trucks and restaurants, Oktoberfest beers and live music across two days. Musical selection will range from polkas, to country, to a ZZ Top tribute.

New this year is a beer brewed in Bavaria, available for purchase along with other brews imported from Germany, as well as some local selections. Food options include soft pretzels, schnitzel, bratwurst, pastries and more.

Adults are invited to take part in men’s and women’s stein-holding contests at 5 p.m. Saturday, while a children’s area will offer family fun like painting and inflatable games.

“This event provides an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the rich traditions of Oktoberfest. Gather your friends and family, put on your lederhosen, and join us for an unforgettable experience with live music, activities, and fun for all,” said Denise Wilt, public relations and social media team leader with Naper Settlement.

Admissions pricing

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. Admission is free for members and children under 4 years old.

A full lineup of performers and activities is available on the Naper Settlement website. Naper Settlement is located at 523 S Webster St, Naperville.

Photo courtesy: Naper Settlement

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