Application cycle underway for Naperville Citizen Police Academy spring session

The Naperville Police Department is offering the public a chance to get a closer, interactive look at police operations through its Citizen Police Academy.

Courses cover investigation, forensics, and more

Applications for the spring 2025 session are now being accepted. The 10-week course starts March 5, and will take place each Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave.

Each week will offer a different lesson, covering topics including forensics, special response, investigation, and patrol. There will be some hands-on demonstrations coupled with lectures and interactive discussions.

“Participants are usually surprised by how much they don’t know about our department, the services we provide, and what actually goes into serving and protecting a community,” said Police Chief Jason Arres in a news release. “We pull back the curtain and we explain what we do, how we do it, and even let participants try their hands at it. It’s very eye-opening for people, and I have yet to hear someone say they didn’t enjoy the experience.”

Citizen Police Academy applications due Jan. 31

Class size will be capped at 30 participants, with applications considered in the order they arrive. Applicants must either reside or work in Naperville, and need to be 18 or older. A criminal background check will be run on each applicant.

The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 31. Applications are available on the city of Naperville website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!